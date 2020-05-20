Chelsea goalkeeper Caballero extends contract

Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero has extended his contract with the club by a further year.

Caballero's contract had been due to expire at the end of the current campaign, which remains suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But the club exercised the option to extend the deal, keeping him at Stamford Bridge for what will be a fourth season.

He told Chelsea's official website: "I am very happy to make this announcement. It is a privilege to be part of this Chelsea squad and the Chelsea family, at one of the most historic clubs in the Premier League.

"It is a difficult time for everyone right now so I feel blessed by this opportunity and truly appreciate it.

"I want to thank my team-mates for helping me to be my best and I want to thank the boss and the club for extending my contract.

"I'm sure they will continue to demand the maximum from me and I will compete with the same energy as always. I am very happy."

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard added: "I trust in Willy, he trains brilliantly and is a great professional.

"He stepped into the team earlier this year and showed his quality, and his experience is invaluable in the dressing room. I'm delighted he will be with us next season."

Caballero, who joined from Manchester City in 2017, has won the FA Cup and Europa League in his time with the Blues.

As deputy to Kepa Arrizabalaga, Caballero has made nine appearances for Chelsea this term.