Premier League: Wolverhampton beats Villa to edge toward EPL survival

Victory in the Midlands derby moved Wolverhampton 10 points above the drop zone, while also delivering a blow to Villa’s hopes of qualifying for Europe

AP
WOLVERHAMPTON 07 May, 2023 12:48 IST
WOLVERHAMPTON 07 May, 2023
Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Toti celebrates scoring their side’s first goal of the game during the Premier League match.

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Toti celebrates scoring their side’s first goal of the game during the Premier League match. | Photo Credit: AP

Toti Gomes’ goal sealed a 1-0 win for relegation-threatened Wolverhampton against Aston Villa in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Gomes’ first goal for the club secured a fourth straight home win and saw the team recover impressively from being routed 6-0 by Brighton last week.

The winner came in the ninth minute when Goimes crashed a header off the bar from Ruben Neves’ corner.

It would now take an unlikely set of results to send Wolverhampton down, with the club 13th in the standings.

Villa was eighth, a point behind Brighton, having played three games more.

Villa’s best chance of finding a leveller came with 19 minutes remaining when Douglas Luiz’s free-kick dropped for Tyrone Mings six yards out, only for the defender to volley over.

