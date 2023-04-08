Premier League

Chelsea vs Wolves, Premier League, LIVE: Nunes strike puts home team ahead, WOL 1-0 CHE updates

Follow Sportstar’s live coverage of the Wolves vs Chelsea Premier League match from the Molineux Stadium.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 08 April, 2023 20:38 IST
Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Matheus Nunes scores his team’s first goal during the Premier League match against Chelsea at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton on Saturday.

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Matheus Nunes scores his team’s first goal during the Premier League match against Chelsea at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton on Saturday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Coverage of the Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea Premier League match from the Molineux Stadium.

LINEUPS
Chelsea
Arrizabalaga (GK), James, Koulibaly, Cucurella, Fofana, Fernandez, Kovacic (c), Gallagher, Felix, Sterling, Havertz
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Sa (GK), Dawson, Semedo, Kilman (c), Toti, Lemina, Podence, Nunes, Gomes, Cunha, Costa

PREVIEW (via AP)

In a wild season of comings and goings at Chelsea, Frank Lampard’s out-of-the-blue return to Stamford Bridge is among the most improbable of the lot.

Lampard, Chelsea’s record scorer and one of its greatest ever players, was hired as interim manager until the end of the season on Thursday to give the club time to find a permanent replacement for the fired Graham Potter.

Lampard’s first game back at Chelsea will be against Wolverhampton in the Premier League on Saturday. Chelsea is languishing in 11th place, 14 points behind the top four, and unlikely to finish in the qualification spots for the Champions League.

The squad Lampard will inherit is very different to the one he left behind, after Chelsea’s spending spree in the last two transfer windows totalling $630 million on 16 players.

When and where will the Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea Premier League match kick-off?

The match will kick-off at 7:30 PM IST, April 8, at the Molineux Stadium.

Where can you watch the Manchester United vs Everton Premier League match?

The match will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network. You can also watch the live stream of the match on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

