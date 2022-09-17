Wolves vs Man City highlights: Grealish, Haaland, Foden score to give City 3-0 win

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Wolves and Manchester City Premier League match from the Molineux Stadium.

Full-time: Wolves 0-3 Man City A comfortable win for City in the end and what is its 20th unbeaten game away from home. Haaland gets another goal as City goes top of the table after 7 games.

90’+1’

A good run and cross by Alvarez to the far post where Palmer fires his shot over.

88’

Campbell looks to get on the end of a cross from the left but Ederson comes out to collect it.

85’ SUB: Neto OFF, Campbell ON

81’ SUB (City): Rodri OFF, Gomez ON; SUB (Wolves) Nouri OFF, Semedo ON

77’ SUB: Grealish OFF, Palmer ON

74’

City back on the front foot after the triple change. Mahrez played through on goal but Sa races out to collect the ball.

72’ SUB: De Bruyne, Foden, Bernardo OFF; Mahrez, Alvarez, Gundogan ON

70’ SUB: Podence, Guedes OFF; Traore, Hee-chan

69’

Haaland and de Bruyne combine on the right side of the box before the Belgian releases a low cross into the six-yard area where Foden flicks the ball into the net for a third.

Foden gets a third

67’

Haaland with a rare opportunity for City. He bustles his way to the edge of the box and fires a low shot but Sa gets a save in this time.

64’

Nunes plays in a zipping low cross into the box and Rodri with a crucial low block. Nunes and Neves both go in the book. The former for a foul, the latter for preotesting the decision.

56’

10-man Wolves have had over 3/4th of the possession against champion City. A goa; for the home side can make things interesting here.

54’

Grealish and Bernardo combine to release de Bruyne on the right but his cut-back is behind Foden, who was unmarked insdie the box.

49’

Bright start to the half by Wolves with Podence and Neto looking lively on either flank but City have dealth with the threats so far.

Second half is underway Wolves have all to do as they kick off the second period.

HALF-TIME: Wolves 0-2 Man City Grealish, Haaland goals inside the opening 20 minutes give City a comfortable lead. Wolves are a man down and have a mountain to climb in the second half.

45+1’

De Bruyne with a volleyed effort from outside the box which goes wide of the left hand corner.

44’

De Bruyne goes for a curling effort with his left foot from outside the box, which takes a deflection and goes behind for a a City corner.

39’

Neves wth a superb pickout to find Podence on the left. The winger cuts into the middle before unleashing a fierce low shot, which goes narrowly wide of the post.

33’

Nathan Collins with a high boot on Grealish on the left. Grealish is hacked down with the kick and the referee has no doubt in giving a red card to the defender. Grealish is now okay to continue after medical attention.

RED CARD FOR COLLINS

28’

Good build-up play from City outside the Wolves box but the lay-off is behind Grealish. The winger sets himself up for a curler but his shot is over the bar.

26’

Neves fires over the goal from a free-kick outside the City box.

23’

Neto is now found on the right side and his shot from an angle misses the far corner of the goal.

21’

Neto goes down inside the City box under the shoulder challenge of Akanji but the referee calls for a handball against the Wolves attacker instead.

16’

And just like that, Haaland gets another goal! A record Premier League away goal and his 11th in the Premier League season. He runs at the Wolves defence, and fires in a low shot with his right foot into the bottom corner.

HAALAND DOUBLES THE LEAD

14’

Moutinho’s free-kick goes behind for a corner.

13’

Rodri pulls back Podence just outside the City box and the referee awards a free-kick. Rodri goes into the book.

10’

Wolves are building pressure on the City backline now with its possession and build-up play.

6’

From a corner, Rodri impedes Sa on the ball before putting the ball into the net but the referee disallows the goal for a foul.

4’

Wolves respond brightly. Podence plays the ball into Neto on the left, who runs into the box and forces a save out of Ederson.

GOAL! GREALISH PUTS CITY IN THE LEAD It took less than a hundred seconds for City to get the lead. De Bruyne plays the ball on the right fo Foden, who holds up and releases to find de Bruyne’s run on the flank. The Belgian puts in a dangerous low cross into the box for Grealish to poke the ball into the net! That’s his first goal of the season.

KICK-OFF City in their sky blue home kit kick things off at the Molineux. The Wolves fans are in loud voice.

Tributes continue to pour in after the death of the Queen Elizabeth II. The players are in the centre circle as the stadium observes a minute’s silence. This will be followed by the British National anthem ‘God Save the King’.

Guardiola defends Grealish

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola sprung to the defence of Jack Grealish amid criticism of his attacking output, saying the Premier League champions had not signed the midfielder for his goals and assists.

The England international scored six goals and recorded 10 assists for Aston Villa in the 2020-21 Premier League season, before joining City in August last year for a league record fee of 100 million pounds ($114.12 million).

However, Grealish has struggled to replicate those numbers since moving to Manchester and has failed to score or assist this season.

The 27-year-old was criticised for his performance in City’s 2-1 Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday, after he was unable to influence the game and was taken off as part of a triple change in the 58th minute.

“We didn’t sign him for the incredible goals and assists he got at Aston Villa. It was another reason,” Guardiola told reporters ahead of City’s league trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers later on Saturday.

“When he played he did it, but he competes with the top, top players as well. He knows it perfectly but never complains. He’s a nice guy. In the game he’s one of the first players to help the team and in training sessions he’s always there.

“So I’m delighted about his behaviour and everything. He understands us, we can understand him and he just needs to have a little bit of continuity that I tried to give him and because he deserves it.”

City is second in the league, trailing leader Arsenal by one point, while Wolves are 15th in the standings.

Stats No player has scored in their first 4 Premier League away games. Haaland has managed three in three so far....

Line-ups announced Wolves XI: Sa; Otto, Collins, Kilman, Ait Nouri; Nunes, Neves, Moutinho; Neto, Guedes, Podence Man City XI: Ederson; Akanji, Stones, Rúben Dias, João Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Grealish; Bernardo Silva, Haaland, Foden