Erik ten Hag reveals what impressed him in Manchester United’s Europa League win over Omonia Nicosia

Reuters
14 October, 2022 08:27 IST
Manchetser United dominated and had several huge chances to score but were left frustrated until McTominay's winner.

McTominay, introduced with less than 10 minutes remaining, fired in the winner after fellow substitute Jadon Sancho teed him up in the box.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said his side was guilty of poor finishing. But he praised hs team's self-belief after Scott McTominay scored in stoppage time to give United a 1-0 Europa League win over Cypriots Omonia Nicosia on Thursday.

United had 34 shots and dominated possession in the Group E encounter but was unable to break the deadlock until substitute McTominay scored in the 93rd minute.

McTominay late goal gives misfiring United Europa League win over Omonia

"I would say the performance till the box was good, but then the finishing of course was not that good. Let's hope we have saved the goals for the coming week," Ten Hag told reporters.

He said his team has enough creativity to win matches, but some of his players just had an off-night in front of goal.

"What the good thing is, and I have to credit the team for that, they keep going, and they don't give up," he added. "They keep believing (that they could) score, and in the end, they got rewarded. And that is the way you have to do it."

Group leader Real Sociedad has sealed its spot in the next round, while United is six points ahead of Sheriff Tiraspol, with Omonia bottom after losing all four of their games.

United hosts Sheriff on October 27 before finishing its group campaign with a trip to Spain to face Real Sociedad on November 3.

