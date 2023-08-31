Erling Haaland, Aitana Bonmati win UEFA Player of the Year award

Erling Haaland and Aitana Bonmati won the UEFA Player of the Year award during the award ceremony held as part of the 2023 UEFA Champions League group stage draw in Monaco on Thursday.

While Haaland was named best player after winning a treble with Manchester City in his debut season, Bonmati won the Women’s Champions League with Barcelona Women and also won the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup with Spain, where she was awarded the golden ball for best player.

Haaland’s Man City manager Pep Guardiola won the award for Best Men’s Coach while Lionesses head coach Sarina Wiegman bagged the award for best coach of a women’s team.

