MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Erling Haaland, Aitana Bonmati win UEFA Player of the Year award

Erling Haaland and Aitana Bonmati won the UEFA Player of the Year award during the award ceremony held as part of the 2023 UEFA Champions League group stage draw in Monaco on Thursday.

Published : Aug 31, 2023 22:48 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Erling Haaland of Manchester City applauds fans following the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Manchester City at Bramall Lane on August 27, 2023 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Erling Haaland of Manchester City applauds fans following the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Manchester City at Bramall Lane on August 27, 2023 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: Alex Livesey
infoIcon

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Erling Haaland of Manchester City applauds fans following the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Manchester City at Bramall Lane on August 27, 2023 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: Alex Livesey

Erling Haaland and Aitana Bonmati won the UEFA Player of the Year award during the award ceremony held as part of the 2023 UEFA Champions League group stage draw in Monaco on Thursday.

While Haaland was named best player after winning a treble with Manchester City in his debut season, Bonmati won the Women’s Champions League with Barcelona Women and also won the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup with Spain, where she was awarded the golden ball for best player.

Haaland’s Man City manager Pep Guardiola won the award for Best Men’s Coach while Lionesses head coach Sarina Wiegman bagged the award for best coach of a women’s team.

More to follow..

Related Topics

UEFA Champions League 2022-23 /

Champions League /

UEFA /

Erling Haaland /

Pep Guardiola /

Aitana Bonmati /

Sarina Wiegman

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Men’s Asian Hockey 5s WC Qualifiers: India beats Malaysia 7-5 and Japan 35-1 to enter semifinals
    PTI
  2. Aitana Bonmati wins UEFA Women’s Player of the Year, dedicates it to Hermoso
    Team Sportstar
  3. Erling Haaland, Aitana Bonmati win UEFA Player of the Year award
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sarina Weigman dedicates UEFA Women’s Coach of the Year award to Spain women’s football team
    Team Sportstar
  5. Neeraj Chopra, M Sreeshankar in action, Zurich Diamond League 2023: All you need to know, LIVE streaming info, where and when to watch
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Aitana Bonmati wins UEFA Women’s Player of the Year, dedicates it to Hermoso
    Team Sportstar
  2. Erling Haaland, Aitana Bonmati win UEFA Player of the Year award
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sarina Weigman dedicates UEFA Women’s Coach of the Year award to Spain women’s football team
    Team Sportstar
  4. Rubiales-Hermoso controversy timeline: How did the scandal around the RFEF chief unfold?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Durand Cup 2023: Mohun Bagan beats FC Goa 2-1 in semifinal, sets up Kolkata derby final vs East Bengal
    Amitabha Das Sharma
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Men’s Asian Hockey 5s WC Qualifiers: India beats Malaysia 7-5 and Japan 35-1 to enter semifinals
    PTI
  2. Aitana Bonmati wins UEFA Women’s Player of the Year, dedicates it to Hermoso
    Team Sportstar
  3. Erling Haaland, Aitana Bonmati win UEFA Player of the Year award
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sarina Weigman dedicates UEFA Women’s Coach of the Year award to Spain women’s football team
    Team Sportstar
  5. Neeraj Chopra, M Sreeshankar in action, Zurich Diamond League 2023: All you need to know, LIVE streaming info, where and when to watch
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment