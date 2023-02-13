Football

Haaland worry for Man City ahead of Arsenal clash

The Norwegian has scored 25 goals in 21 Premier League appearances since arriving in England and created City’s second goal for Ilkay Gundogan in the 3-1 win over Aston Villa.

Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, interacts with Erling Haaland.

Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, interacts with Erling Haaland. | Photo Credit: RYAN PIERSE

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola faces a worrying few days ahead of Wednesday’s title battle at Arsenal after Erling Haaland was forced off with an injury on Sunday.

But he failed to emerge for the second half and Guardiola sounded less than confident about his chances of playing at Arsenal when City could go top.

“Haaland had a knock, he was uncomfortable. At 3-0 we don’t want to take risks,” Guardiola said.

“We’ll see and assess in the next days. If he is not ready, we play another one. Hopefully he’s ready but we will see.”

Champion City has 48 points from 22 games to Arsenal’s 51 from 21 and can go top if it wins at Arsenal on Wednesday.

