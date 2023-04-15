Erling Haaland grabbed the eyeballs of the football world first in 2020 when the Norwegian scored a scarcely-believable nine goals in a single game at the Under-20 World Cup against Honduras.

Ever since, he has gobbled up goal-scoring records, first with RB Salzburg and then with Borussia Dortmund and now with Manchester City.

The 22-year-old has found an extra gear at Pep Guardiola’s side, where he has made a mockery of Premier League defenders as he breached the 30-goal mark inside 30 games. Mohamed Salah’s single-season record (for a 38-game season) stands at 32 and looking at the ease with which Haaland has scored so far, it stands no chance.

Premier League’s all-time single-season goal-scoring record though is 34, jointly held by Andy Cole (1993-94) and Alan Shearer (1994-95).

Haaland’s meteoric rise – coupled with the gradual, inevitable decline of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, mostly thanks to the vagaries of age – has provided football fans with a vision of what lies ahead.

Messi and Ronaldo have dominated world football over the last decade and a half, with the duo sharing 12 Ballon d’Or’s between them. The duo has also set the bar for goalscoring standards, both at the club and national levels.

So, how long does Haaland have to keep doing what he has done to reach the ridiculous highs accomplished by Messi and Ronaldo?

In terms of age, Haaland is far ahead of the Argentinian and Portuguese when they were 23.

For both club and country, at the senior level, Haaland has 201 goals in 244 games right now. Meanwhile, at a similar age, Messi had 140 goals in 262 games, while Ronaldo’s stats stood at 102 goals in 303 appearances.

Haaland has a few more months to go before he gets to 23, meaning he can push his tally further, with City still in the hunt on three fronts.