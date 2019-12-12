Football Football Haaland reportedly visits Dortmund but Salzburg quiet Erling Haaland is said to have visited Dortmund for possible transfer talks, but Michael Zorc is not prepared to discuss the rumours. Joe Wright 12 December, 2019 20:05 IST Salzburg striker Erling Haaland scored eight goals in six games in the Champions League group stage. - Getty Images Joe Wright 12 December, 2019 20:05 IST Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc still refuses to discuss the future of Salzburg star Erling Haaland amid reports he has visited Germany for transfer talks.It was reported in Germany on Wednesday that striker Haaland went to Dortmund after first heading to RB Leipzig, the sister club of Salzburg, as speculation builds over a January transfer.The 19-year-old, who scored eight goals in six games in the Champions League group stage, has also been linked with Serie A champion Juventus and Premier League sides such as Liverpool and Manchester United.A move to the Bundesliga is considered the more likely if Haaland was to move in the next transfer window, with Dortmund eager to bolster its attack due to Paco Alcacer's injury problems, while Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann is said to be a keen admirer.Speaking on Thursday about the rumours, Zorc told a news conference: "I'd like to reference other interviews that I have already given. I will not comment on this or other individuals right now."Zorc had previously said, as quoted by Kicker: "The player belongs to Salzburg. It's a matter of respect that you do not speak publicly about players from other clubs."Haaland, who has scored 28 goals in just 22 games in all competitions for Salzburg this season, is reportedly seen as an ideal fit to spearhead a Dortmund attack that includes Jadon Sancho, Julian Brandt, Marco Reus and Thorgan Hazard. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos