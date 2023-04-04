Espanyol appoints former player Luis Garcia as new coach

LaLiga struggler Espanyol has hired former player Luis Garcia as coach after Diego Martinez was sacked following its fourth straight league defeat on Saturday.

Espanyol’s 2-1 loss at Girona left it 17th but the club dropped another spot into the relegation zone on goal difference after Valencia’s 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano on Monday.

Former midfielder Garcia, 42, scored 60 goals in over 260 appearances for Espanyol between 2005-12 and helped it win the 2006 Copa del Rey.

Valencia (17th), Espanyol (18th) and Almeria (19th) are all on 27 points after 27 games.

Espanyol next hosts Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.