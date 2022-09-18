Football

Ethan Nwaneri: The Arsenal player who is Premier League’s youngest debutant at 15

Ethan Nwaneri broke the record during Arsenal’s Premier League clash against Brentford.

Team Sportstar
18 September, 2022 18:50 IST
Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri in action against Brentford during his record-making appearance.

Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri in action against Brentford during his record-making appearance. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Aged 15 years and 181 days, Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri (born 2007) became the first player under the age of 16 ever to play in the Premier League during his side’s 3-0 win against Brentford on Sunday.

He surpassed Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott (16y 30d) as the competition’s youngest ever player and also overtook Cesc Fabregas as Arsenal’s youngest ever player.

Nwaneri has four goals and assists in four league games at the U18 and U21s levels this season. He has represented England at the U16s level and had broken into the Arsenal U21s in recent weeks. His performances for the junior side nudged Mikel Arteta to add him to first-team training.

Nwaneri is an attacking midfielder who prefers to play in the no.10 role, but is said to have the capability to play across the frontline.

With a starting 11 having an average age of 24.6 season so far this season, Arsenal is the youngest side in the league.

Youngest Premier League debutants
ETHAN NWANERI - 15 years, 180 days
Harvey Elliott - 16 years, 38 days
Matthew Briggs - 16 years, 68 days
Izzy Brown - 16 years, 117 days
Aaron Lennon - 16 years, 129 days

