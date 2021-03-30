Ethiopia, Mauritania qualify for Africa Cup of Nations finals

Ethiopia and Mauritania became the latest countries to qualify for next January’s Africa Cup of Nations finals as they secured the runner-up berths in their respective groups on Tuesday.

Ethiopia was outplayed in its final group game but still qualified, while Mauritania won 1-0 in the Central African Republic to secure its spot for a second straight tournament.

Ivory Coast beat Ethiopia 3-1 in Abidjan to top Group K with 13 points but Ethiopia, with nine, qualified as runner-up when Madagascar was held to a 0-0 draw by Niger at the same time.

RELATED | Anthony Martial likely to miss France-Bosnia game due to knee pain

The Malagasy, who made the last Cup of Nations quarterfinals on their debut, needed a home win to usurp Ethiopia in the standings. However, despite their desperate onslaught in Toamasina, they failed to beat veteran goalkeeper Kassaly Daouda.

Ethiopia was a goal behind within three minute as Willy Boly scored for the Ivorians followed by a 19th minute penalty from Franck Kessie.

Getaneh Kebede pulled a goal back in the second half but the host quickly re-established a two-goal advantage through Jean Evrard Kouassi.

There was then an anxious few minutes for Ethiopia as it waited for the final whistle in Madagascar, before the players erupted in celebration.

Former Fulham striker Aboubakar Kamara scored on the stroke of halftime to ensure Mauritania qualified with a win in Bangui. The team finished second in Group E behind Morocco, which hosts Burundi later on Tuesday.