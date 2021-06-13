Euro 2020: Lukaku dedicates goal scored to hospitalised Christian Eriksen

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku paid tribute to his club teammate Christian Eriksen who collapsed on the pitch on Saturday, calling out "Chris, Chris I love you" to a television camera after scoring in the European Championship against Russia.

Lukaku used his goal after 10 minutes in St Petersburg to send a message of support to Eriksen, who dropped to the ground during Denmark’s opening Euro 2020 game against Finland in Copenhagen and was given CPR on the pitch earlier in the day.

Highlights : Euro 2020 Live score, updates, streaming: Belgium takes 2-0 lead over Russia, Lukaku dedicates goal to Eriksen





Eriksen was conscious in hospital after the health scare, but the match in Copenhagen was halted for more than an hour before resuming.

Lukaku and Eriksen together helped Inter Milan in their Serie A winning season, both playing major parts in the club winning the title after 10 years.