Football Football Joe Gomez, Jordan Henderson withdraw from England squad Liverpool has been given a scare after Joe Gomez suffered a knee problem, while Jordan Henderson is battling a viral infection. Matt Dorman 16 November, 2019 17:36 IST Joe Gomez sustained a knock to the knee in training on Friday. - Getty Images Liverpool pair Joe Gomez and Jordan Henderson have been ruled out of England's final Euro 2020 qualifier against Kosovo on Sunday.Gomez, 22, sustained a knock to the knee in training on Friday and will not travel with the rest of Gareth Southgate's squad, an England statement confirmed. The injury caps a tumultuous few days for the defender, who was involved in a bust-up with Raheem Sterling earlier in the week.Some fans booed Gomez when he was introduced as a second-half substitute during England's clinical 7-0 win over Montenegro at Wembley. Southgate and Sterling expressed bewilderment over the treatment of the young centre-back and England will now be without him as the Three Lions wrap up their Group A campaign, having already sealed qualification.Henderson was not involved against Montenegro after arriving in camp with a viral infection, which has not fully cleared. "The pair have returned to their club meaning the Three Lions will head to Pristina on Saturday with a 23-man squad," the statement concluded.Premier League leader Liverpool will hope to have both players available when its title tilt resumes away to Crystal Palace on November 23.