Football Football Lukaku: 'I spend more time with Eriksen than my own family' Romelu Lukaku paid tribute to his Inter Milan teammate Christian Eriksen by saying "Chris, Chris I love you" to a television camera after scoring in his side's 3-0 Euro 2020 win over Russia. Team Sportstar 13 June, 2021 16:07 IST Romelu Lukaku and Christan Eriksen are teammates at Italian Club Inter Milan. The duo played a major role in Inter's Serie A triumph this season. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 13 June, 2021 16:07 IST An emotional Romelu Lukaku said it was really tough for him to "get his mind together" when he found out about Christian Eriksen collapsing on the pitch on Saturday.Eriksen had collapsed during Denmark's Euro 2020 game against Finland and was taken to hospital after receiving CPR on the pitch.RELATED| Eriksen stable, remains hospitalised Belgium striker Lukaku paid tribute to his Inter Milan teammate Eriksen by saying "Chris, Chris I love you" to a television camera after scoring in his side's 3-0 win over Russia.Lukaku and Eriksen were indispensable Inter Milan's Serie A triumph this season, with both of them playing key roles in helping Inter win the title after 10 years.