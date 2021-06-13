Lukaku: 'I spend more time with Eriksen than my own family'

An emotional Romelu Lukaku said it was really tough for him to "get his mind together" when he found out about Christian Eriksen collapsing on the pitch on Saturday.

Eriksen had collapsed during Denmark's Euro 2020 game against Finland and was taken to hospital after receiving CPR on the pitch.

RELATED| Eriksen stable, remains hospitalised

Belgium striker Lukaku paid tribute to his Inter Milan teammate Eriksen by saying "Chris, Chris I love you" to a television camera after scoring in his side's 3-0 win over Russia.

Lukaku and Eriksen were indispensable Inter Milan's Serie A triumph this season, with both of them playing key roles in helping Inter win the title after 10 years.