Euro 2024: French referee Turpin to handle opening match between Germany and Scotland in Munich

French referee Clement Turpin will take charge of Friday’s opening match in this year’s Euros between Germany and Scotland in Munich, UEFA announced on its website on Wednesday.
The 42-year-old refereed five matches across the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, including Brazil’s last-16 victory over South Korea in Qatar.
He also handled four group matches at previous Euros in 2016 and the Covid-delayed tournament in 2021.
Two years ago, Turpin whistled the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool in Paris, and this season refereed Bayern’s 2-2 draw with Madrid in Munich in the Champions League semifinal first leg.
