MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

England’s Stones says he is fit for Euro 2024 after toe injury fears

The 30-year-old has said he did not suffer any serious injuries and has returned to training to be available for England’s opening Group C match.

Published : Jun 15, 2024 08:39 IST , Mexico City - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
England’s John Stones during training.
England’s John Stones during training. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

England’s John Stones during training. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Defender John Stones admitted he feared he had broken his toe in England’s final warm-up game for the European Championship last week, but the Manchester City player said he is fit for the opener against Serbia on Sunday.

Stones, a regular starter in Gareth Southgate’s lineup, came off the pitch at halftime in last Friday’s loss to Iceland after appearing to roll his ankle before spending 36 hours isolated due to illness midweek.

The 30-year-old has said he did not suffer any serious injuries and has returned to training to be available for England’s opening Group C match.

“It was almost like my big toe in the line straight down my foot and you think ‘I have fractured it’,” Stones told British media on Friday.

READ | Euro 2024: No Laporte for Spain, says coach de la Fuente ahead of Croatia clash

“You think the worst at the start and we got some scans back and it was really minor stuff, which is great. Then I haven’t been that ill in…I couldn’t tell you how long. It was a real rough 36 hours.

“It could have been a lot worse than what it was and I was glad to get through training on Thursday. Now I feel great physically. I am looking forward to it now.”

Stones, capped 72 times by England, said he believes the country can improve on its 2021 Euro performance when it lost in the final to Italy.

“I’m a big believer in not hoping we can win but believing we can win,” he said. “It’s a simple message. I think all of us in the room hope we can win but believing is a totally different thing. That’s a powerful thing.”

Following Serbia, England face Denmark on Thursday and Slovenia five days later. 

Related Topics

John Stones /

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024 /

Serbia /

England

Latest on Sportstar

  1. T20 World Cup Group D Points Table updated after NEP vs SA: South Africa seals top spot, Nepal out of Super Eight reckoning
    Team Sportstar
  2. England’s Stones says he is fit for Euro 2024 after toe injury fears
    Reuters
  3. T20 World Cup 2024 Group C Points Table Updated after NZ vs UGA: New Zealand thrashes Uganda for first win of tournament
    Team Sportstar
  4. NEP vs SA Highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa 115/7 in 20 overs; Nepal loses by 1 run
    Team Sportstar
  5. NZ vs UGA Highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: Uganda 40 all out; New Zealand registers easy win
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. England’s Stones says he is fit for Euro 2024 after toe injury fears
    Reuters
  2. Euro 2024: No Laporte for Spain, says coach de la Fuente ahead of Croatia clash
    Reuters
  3. ARG vs GUA, Copa America warm-up: Lionel Messi powers Argentina to easy 4-1 win against Guatemala
    AP
  4. Euro 2024: Spain vs Croatia predicted lineups, formation
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Who is the referee for Spain vs Croatia Group B match?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. T20 World Cup Group D Points Table updated after NEP vs SA: South Africa seals top spot, Nepal out of Super Eight reckoning
    Team Sportstar
  2. England’s Stones says he is fit for Euro 2024 after toe injury fears
    Reuters
  3. T20 World Cup 2024 Group C Points Table Updated after NZ vs UGA: New Zealand thrashes Uganda for first win of tournament
    Team Sportstar
  4. NEP vs SA Highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa 115/7 in 20 overs; Nepal loses by 1 run
    Team Sportstar
  5. NZ vs UGA Highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: Uganda 40 all out; New Zealand registers easy win
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment