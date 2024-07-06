England vs Switzerland, Euro 2024: Top talking points from the ENG vs SUI quarterfinal

England takes on Switzelrand in the Euro 2024 quarterfinal match between England and Switzerland at the Dusseldorf Arena.

Sportstar takes a look at the major talking points from the match:

Southagate’s 100th game in charge

This is Gareth Southgate’s 100th game in charge of England. Southgate has been in charge of England since 2016 and has helped it reach the semifinals of the 2018 World Cup, third in the Nations League in the following year and lastly runners-up at Euro 2020.

Bellingham plays despite facing UEFA ban

Jude Bellingham has been named in England’s starting lineup of its quarterfinal clash against Switzerland despite facing ban for an offensive gesture in his team’s win over Slovakia at Euro 2024.

As a consequence the Real Madrid midfielder was fined for 30,000 euros ($32,500) by UEFA.

UEFA on Friday imposed a one-game ban for Bellingham but said it “is not immediately enforced and is subject to a probationary period” of a year.

Which means Bellingham has been banned for one game, but he can take it whenever he wants in one year and obviously the star attacking midfielder did not opt to do that in England’s crucial knockout clash.

UEFA said the punishment was “for violating the basic rules of decent conduct” in the Slovakia game.

Shaqiri on the bench!

Chicago Fire FC midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri is not starting in the Euro 2024 quarterfinal clash for Switzerland against England at the Dusseldorf Arena.

The 32-year-old former Bayern Munich and Liverpool player has only started one match in the Euro 2024 group stage in which he scored a stunning goal.

He has been on of the most effective player for his country in major tournaments. He has made 132 international appearances for his country, scoring 32 goals in them.