MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

England vs Switzerland, Euro 2024: Top talking points from the ENG vs SUI quarterfinal

Take a look at the major talking points from the Euro 2024 quarterfinal match between England and Switzerland at the Dusseldorf Arena.

Published : Jul 06, 2024 21:45 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Kobbie Mainoo, Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham in Euro 2024.
Kobbie Mainoo, Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham in Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Kobbie Mainoo, Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham in Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

England takes on Switzelrand in the Euro 2024 quarterfinal match between England and Switzerland at the Dusseldorf Arena.

FOLLOW | LIVE: ENGLAND VS SWITZERLAND EURO 2024 SCORE AND UPDATES

Sportstar takes a look at the major talking points from the match:

Southagate’s 100th game in charge

This is Gareth Southgate’s 100th game in charge of England. Southgate has been in charge of England since 2016 and has helped it reach the semifinals of the 2018 World Cup, third in the Nations League in the following year and lastly runners-up at Euro 2020.

Bellingham plays despite facing UEFA ban

Jude Bellingham has been named in England’s starting lineup of its quarterfinal clash against Switzerland despite facing ban for an offensive gesture in his team’s win over Slovakia at Euro 2024.

As a consequence the Real Madrid midfielder was fined for 30,000 euros ($32,500) by UEFA.

UEFA on Friday imposed a one-game ban for Bellingham but said it “is not immediately enforced and is subject to a probationary period” of a year.

Which means Bellingham has been banned for one game, but he can take it whenever he wants in one year and obviously the star attacking midfielder did not opt to do that in England’s crucial knockout clash.

UEFA said the punishment was “for violating the basic rules of decent conduct” in the Slovakia game.

Shaqiri on the bench!

Chicago Fire FC midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri is not starting in the Euro 2024 quarterfinal clash for Switzerland against England at the Dusseldorf Arena.

The 32-year-old former Bayern Munich and Liverpool player has only started one match in the Euro 2024 group stage in which he scored a stunning goal.

He has been on of the most effective player for his country in major tournaments. He has made 132 international appearances for his country, scoring 32 goals in them.

Related stories

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE England vs Switzerland score, Euro 2024 quarterfinal: ENG 0-0 SUI; Bellingham starts despite ban; Match kicks off
    Team Sportstar
  2. England vs Switzerland, Euro 2024: Top talking points from the ENG vs SUI quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
  3. Tour de France 2024: Girmay wins Stage Eight as race remembers French president De Gaulle
    AFP
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Zverev suffers injury scare but holds off Norrie to reach round four
    Reuters
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Murray’s career in the Grand Slam over as Raducanu pulls out of mixed
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. England vs Switzerland, Euro 2024: Top talking points from the ENG vs SUI quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: All players suspended for Turkey in quarterfinal clash against Netherlands
    Team Sportstar
  3. England vs Switzerland LIVE, Euro 2024 quarterfinal: Match in pictures; Real-time photo gallery from ENG v SUI
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: Why is Xherdan Shaqiri not starting in England vs Switzerland quarterfinal?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: How is Bellingham playing in England vs Switzerland despite facing UEFA ban for obscene gesture?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE England vs Switzerland score, Euro 2024 quarterfinal: ENG 0-0 SUI; Bellingham starts despite ban; Match kicks off
    Team Sportstar
  2. England vs Switzerland, Euro 2024: Top talking points from the ENG vs SUI quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
  3. Tour de France 2024: Girmay wins Stage Eight as race remembers French president De Gaulle
    AFP
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Zverev suffers injury scare but holds off Norrie to reach round four
    Reuters
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Murray’s career in the Grand Slam over as Raducanu pulls out of mixed
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment