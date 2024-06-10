MagazineBuy Print

EURO 2024 schedule PDF Download: Full list of matches, kick off time in IST, CET, venues, teams

The following tournament will be the 17th edition of the European Championship, with Italy starting the quadrennial event as defending champion.

Published : Jun 10, 2024 23:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Italy enters the European Championship as the defending champion, with the tournament set to begin on June 14 in Germany.
Italy enters the European Championship as the defending champion, with the tournament set to begin on June 14 in Germany. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Italy enters the European Championship as the defending champion, with the tournament set to begin on June 14 in Germany. | Photo Credit: AP

Europe’s premier international tournament returns, with the Euro (European Championship) 2024 kicking off on June 15 (June 14 local time), with host country Germany facing Scotland at 12:30 AM IST (9 PM CET).

The following tournament will be the 17th edition of the European Championship, with Italy starting the quadrennial event as defending champion.

Download the full schedule pdf here: EURO 2024 FULL SCHEDULE.pdf

Date Match Kick-off Time (CET/Local time) Kick-off Time (IST) Venue
June 14 Germany vs Scotland 9:00 PM 12:30 am (June 15) Munich
June 15 Hungary vs Switzerland 3:00 PM 6:30 pm Cologne
June 15 Spain vs Croatia 6:00 PM 9:30 PM Berlin
June 15 Italy vs Albania 9:00 PM 12:30 AM (June 16) Dortmund
June 16 Poland vs Netherlands 3:00 PM 6:30 PM Hamburg
June 16 Slovenia vs Denmark 6:00 PM 9:30 PM Stuttgart
June 16 Serbia vs England 9:00 PM 12:30 AM (June 17) Gelsenkirchen
June 17 Romania vs Ukraine 3:00 PM 6:30 PM Munich
June 17 Belgium vs Slovakia 6:00 PM 9:30 PM Frankfurt
June 17 Austria vs France 9:00 PM 12:30 AM (June 18) Dusseldorf
June 18 Turkiye vs Georgia 6:00 PM 9:30 PM Dortmund
June 18 Portugal vs Czechia 9:00 PM 12:30 AM (June 19) Leipzig
June 19 Croatia vs Albania 3:00 PM 6:30 PM Hamburg
June 19 Germany vs Hungary 6:00 PM 9:30 PM Stuttgart
June 19 Scotland vs Switzerland 9:00 PM 12:30 AM (June 20) Cologne
June 20 Slovenia vs Serbia 3:00 PM 6:30 PM Munich
June 20 Denmark vs England 6:00 PM 9:30 PM Frankfurt
June 20 Spain vs Italy 9:00 PM 12:30 AM (June 21) Gelsenkirchen
June 21 Slovakia vs Ukraine 3:00 PM 6:30 PM Dusseldorf
June 21 Poland vs Austria 6:00 PM 9:30 PM Berlin
June 21 Netherlands vs France 9:00 PM 12:30 AM (June 22) Leipzig
June 22 Georgia vs Czechia 3:00 PM 6:30 PM Hamburg
June 22 Turkiye vs Portugal 6:00 PM 9:30 PM Dortmund
June 22 Belgium vs Romania 9:00 PM 12:30 AM (June 23) Cologne
June 23 Switzerland vs Germany 9:00 PM 12:30 AM (June 24) Frankfurt
June 23 Scotland vs Hungary 9:00 PM 12:30 AM (June 24) Stuttgart
June 24 Albania vs Spain 9:00 PM 12:30 AM (June 25) Dusseldorf
June 24 Croatia vs Italy 9:00 PM 12:30 AM (June 25) Leipzig
June 25 France vs Poland 6:00 PM 9:30 PM Dortmund
June 25 Netherlands vs Austria 6:00 PM 9:30 PM Berlin
June 25 Denmark vs Serbia 9:00 PM 12:30 AM (June 26) Munich
June 25 England vs Slovenia 9:00 PM 12:30 AM (June 26) Cologne
June 26 Slovakia vs Romania 6:00 PM 9:30 PM Frankfurt
June 26 Ukraine vs Belgium 6:00 PM 9:30 PM Stuttgart
June 26 Georgia vs Portugal 9:00 PM 12:30 AM (June 27) Gelsenkirchen
June 26 Czechia vs Turkiye 9:00 PM 12:30 AM (June 27) Hamburg
Round of 16
June 29 2A vs 2B 6:00 PM 9:30 PM Berlin
June 29 1A vs 2C 9:00 PM 12:30 AM (June 30) Dortmund
June 30 1C vs 3D/E/F 6:00 PM 9:30 PM Gelsenkirchen
June 30 1B vs 3A/D/E/F 9:00 PM 12:30 AM (July 1) Cologne
July 1 2D vs 2E 6:00 PM 9:30 PM Dusseldorf
July 1 1F vs 3A/B/C 9:00 PM 12:30 AM (July 2) Frankfurt
July 2 1E vs 3A/B/C/D 6:00 PM 9:30 PM Munich
July 2 1D vs 2F 9:00 PM 12:30 AM (July 3) Leipzig
Quarterfinals
July 5 Winner of Match 40 vs Winner of Match 38 6:00 PM 9:30 PM Dusseldorf
July 5 Winner of Match 41 vs Winner of Match 42 9:00 PM 12:30 AM (July 6) Hamburg
July 6 Winner of Match 39 vs Winner of Match 37 6:00 PM 9:30 PM Stuttgart
July 6 Winner of Match 43 vs Winner of Match 44 9:00 PM 12:30 AM (July 7) Berlin
Semifinals
July 9 Winner of Match 45 vs Winner of Match 46 9:00 PM 12:30 AM (July 10) Munich
July 10 Winner of Match 47 vs Winner of Match 48 9:00 PM 12:30 AM (July 11) Dortmund
Final
July 14 Winner of Match 49 vs Winner of Match 50 9:00 PM 12:30 AM (July 15) Berlin

When and where to watch EURO 2024?

All matches of EURO 2024 will be telecast LIVE on the Sony Sports Network. The games can also be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

