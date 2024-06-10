EURO 2024 schedule PDF Download: Full list of matches, kick off time in IST, CET, venues, teams

Europe’s premier international tournament returns, with the Euro (European Championship) 2024 kicking off on June 15 (June 14 local time), with host country Germany facing Scotland at 12:30 AM IST (9 PM CET).
The following tournament will be the 17th edition of the European Championship, with Italy starting the quadrennial event as defending champion.
Download the full schedule pdf here: EURO 2024 FULL SCHEDULE.pdf
|Date
|Match
|Kick-off Time (CET/Local time)
|Kick-off Time (IST)
|Venue
|June 14
|Germany vs Scotland
|9:00 PM
|12:30 am (June 15)
|Munich
|June 15
|Hungary vs Switzerland
|3:00 PM
|6:30 pm
|Cologne
|June 15
|Spain vs Croatia
|6:00 PM
|9:30 PM
|Berlin
|June 15
|Italy vs Albania
|9:00 PM
|12:30 AM (June 16)
|Dortmund
|June 16
|Poland vs Netherlands
|3:00 PM
|6:30 PM
|Hamburg
|June 16
|Slovenia vs Denmark
|6:00 PM
|9:30 PM
|Stuttgart
|June 16
|Serbia vs England
|9:00 PM
|12:30 AM (June 17)
|Gelsenkirchen
|June 17
|Romania vs Ukraine
|3:00 PM
|6:30 PM
|Munich
|June 17
|Belgium vs Slovakia
|6:00 PM
|9:30 PM
|Frankfurt
|June 17
|Austria vs France
|9:00 PM
|12:30 AM (June 18)
|Dusseldorf
|June 18
|Turkiye vs Georgia
|6:00 PM
|9:30 PM
|Dortmund
|June 18
|Portugal vs Czechia
|9:00 PM
|12:30 AM (June 19)
|Leipzig
|June 19
|Croatia vs Albania
|3:00 PM
|6:30 PM
|Hamburg
|June 19
|Germany vs Hungary
|6:00 PM
|9:30 PM
|Stuttgart
|June 19
|Scotland vs Switzerland
|9:00 PM
|12:30 AM (June 20)
|Cologne
|June 20
|Slovenia vs Serbia
|3:00 PM
|6:30 PM
|Munich
|June 20
|Denmark vs England
|6:00 PM
|9:30 PM
|Frankfurt
|June 20
|Spain vs Italy
|9:00 PM
|12:30 AM (June 21)
|Gelsenkirchen
|June 21
|Slovakia vs Ukraine
|3:00 PM
|6:30 PM
|Dusseldorf
|June 21
|Poland vs Austria
|6:00 PM
|9:30 PM
|Berlin
|June 21
|Netherlands vs France
|9:00 PM
|12:30 AM (June 22)
|Leipzig
|June 22
|Georgia vs Czechia
|3:00 PM
|6:30 PM
|Hamburg
|June 22
|Turkiye vs Portugal
|6:00 PM
|9:30 PM
|Dortmund
|June 22
|Belgium vs Romania
|9:00 PM
|12:30 AM (June 23)
|Cologne
|June 23
|Switzerland vs Germany
|9:00 PM
|12:30 AM (June 24)
|Frankfurt
|June 23
|Scotland vs Hungary
|9:00 PM
|12:30 AM (June 24)
|Stuttgart
|June 24
|Albania vs Spain
|9:00 PM
|12:30 AM (June 25)
|Dusseldorf
|June 24
|Croatia vs Italy
|9:00 PM
|12:30 AM (June 25)
|Leipzig
|June 25
|France vs Poland
|6:00 PM
|9:30 PM
|Dortmund
|June 25
|Netherlands vs Austria
|6:00 PM
|9:30 PM
|Berlin
|June 25
|Denmark vs Serbia
|9:00 PM
|12:30 AM (June 26)
|Munich
|June 25
|England vs Slovenia
|9:00 PM
|12:30 AM (June 26)
|Cologne
|June 26
|Slovakia vs Romania
|6:00 PM
|9:30 PM
|Frankfurt
|June 26
|Ukraine vs Belgium
|6:00 PM
|9:30 PM
|Stuttgart
|June 26
|Georgia vs Portugal
|9:00 PM
|12:30 AM (June 27)
|Gelsenkirchen
|June 26
|Czechia vs Turkiye
|9:00 PM
|12:30 AM (June 27)
|Hamburg
|Round of 16
|June 29
|2A vs 2B
|6:00 PM
|9:30 PM
|Berlin
|June 29
|1A vs 2C
|9:00 PM
|12:30 AM (June 30)
|Dortmund
|June 30
|1C vs 3D/E/F
|6:00 PM
|9:30 PM
|Gelsenkirchen
|June 30
|1B vs 3A/D/E/F
|9:00 PM
|12:30 AM (July 1)
|Cologne
|July 1
|2D vs 2E
|6:00 PM
|9:30 PM
|Dusseldorf
|July 1
|1F vs 3A/B/C
|9:00 PM
|12:30 AM (July 2)
|Frankfurt
|July 2
|1E vs 3A/B/C/D
|6:00 PM
|9:30 PM
|Munich
|July 2
|1D vs 2F
|9:00 PM
|12:30 AM (July 3)
|Leipzig
|Quarterfinals
|July 5
|Winner of Match 40 vs Winner of Match 38
|6:00 PM
|9:30 PM
|Dusseldorf
|July 5
|Winner of Match 41 vs Winner of Match 42
|9:00 PM
|12:30 AM (July 6)
|Hamburg
|July 6
|Winner of Match 39 vs Winner of Match 37
|6:00 PM
|9:30 PM
|Stuttgart
|July 6
|Winner of Match 43 vs Winner of Match 44
|9:00 PM
|12:30 AM (July 7)
|Berlin
|Semifinals
|July 9
|Winner of Match 45 vs Winner of Match 46
|9:00 PM
|12:30 AM (July 10)
|Munich
|July 10
|Winner of Match 47 vs Winner of Match 48
|9:00 PM
|12:30 AM (July 11)
|Dortmund
|Final
|July 14
|Winner of Match 49 vs Winner of Match 50
|9:00 PM
|12:30 AM (July 15)
|Berlin
When and where to watch EURO 2024?
All matches of EURO 2024 will be telecast LIVE on the Sony Sports Network. The games can also be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.
