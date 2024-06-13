Euro 2024: Who is the most successful team in the European Championship?

The 17th edition of the UEFA European football championship -- Euro 2024 -- will be hosted by Germany, with the tournament starting on June 14.

The final of Euro 2024 will happen on July 14, with the Olympiastadion in Berlin as the venue for the finale.

Which teams have won the Euros most number of times?

Two teams top the list for most Euro titles - Germany and Spain.

All three of Germany’s title win have come in the last century - 1996, 1980 and 1972.

Spain’s success has been a bit more recent, with the side winning back-to-back titles in 2008 and 2012. It first Euro win came in 1964, the second edition of the tournament.

Reigning champion Italy and 2022 World Cup runner-up France have a chance to catch up with Spain and Germany at the Euro 2024, with both teams currently on two title wins.

Italy’s wins came in 2020 and 1968, while France claimed continental supremacy in 2000 and 1984.