MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Euro 2024: Who is the most successful team in the European Championship?

The 17th edition of the UEFA European football championship -- Euro 2024 -- will be hosted by Germany, with the tournament starting on June 14.

Published : Jun 13, 2024 22:30 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
The trophy for the UEFA Euro 2024 European Football Championship is displayed at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin, Germany on April 24, 2024.
The trophy for the UEFA Euro 2024 European Football Championship is displayed at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin, Germany on April 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP
infoIcon

The trophy for the UEFA Euro 2024 European Football Championship is displayed at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin, Germany on April 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP

The 17th edition of the UEFA European football championship -- Euro 2024 -- will be hosted by Germany, with the tournament starting on June 14.

The final of Euro 2024 will happen on July 14, with the Olympiastadion in Berlin as the venue for the finale.

Which teams have won the Euros most number of times?

Two teams top the list for most Euro titles - Germany and Spain.

All three of Germany’s title win have come in the last century - 1996, 1980 and 1972.

Spain’s success has been a bit more recent, with the side winning back-to-back titles in 2008 and 2012. It first Euro win came in 1964, the second edition of the tournament.

Reigning champion Italy and 2022 World Cup runner-up France have a chance to catch up with Spain and Germany at the Euro 2024, with both teams currently on two title wins.

Italy’s wins came in 2020 and 1968, while France claimed continental supremacy in 2000 and 1984.

Most Euro Cup wins
Spain - 3
Germany - 3
France - 2
Italy - 2

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

European Championships /

Germany /

Spain

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bangladesh vs Netherlands Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: NED 27/1 (5 overs), Target - 160; Taskin breaks opening partnership
    Team Sportstar
  2. NZ vs UGA: Struggling New Zealand eyes first win of T20 World Cup 2024 as it faces Uganda
    Ayan Acharya
  3. Shruti Vora logs historic victory, becomes first Indian to win 3-star GP event
    Team Sportstar
  4. France gets Olympic cycling medal 124 years late
    Reuters
  5. WI vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies beats New Zealand to secure Super Eight spot
    Ayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Euro 2024: Who is the most successful team in the European Championship?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: Youngest and oldest players to take part in European Championships
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024 full injury list: Which players are injured and ruled out of European Championship?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: Top debutants to watch out for at European Championships
    Team Sportstar
  5. West Ham signs teenage Brazilian winger Guilherme
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bangladesh vs Netherlands Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: NED 27/1 (5 overs), Target - 160; Taskin breaks opening partnership
    Team Sportstar
  2. NZ vs UGA: Struggling New Zealand eyes first win of T20 World Cup 2024 as it faces Uganda
    Ayan Acharya
  3. Shruti Vora logs historic victory, becomes first Indian to win 3-star GP event
    Team Sportstar
  4. France gets Olympic cycling medal 124 years late
    Reuters
  5. WI vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies beats New Zealand to secure Super Eight spot
    Ayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment