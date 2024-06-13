MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: Youngest and oldest players to take part in European Championships

Here is the list of the youngest and oldest players to have played at the European Championships.

Published : Jun 13, 2024 22:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Spain’s Lamine Yamal celebrates scoring its first goal during the Euro Qualifier against Cyprus.
FILE PHOTO: Spain's Lamine Yamal celebrates scoring its first goal during the Euro Qualifier against Cyprus. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Spain’s Lamine Yamal celebrates scoring its first goal during the Euro Qualifier against Cyprus. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The 17th edition of the European Championships, also known as UEFA Euro 2024, will kick off in Germany on June 14 2024 with the host nation taking on Scotland in a Group A fixture at the Munich Football Arena.

The final is set to be staged at Berlin’s Olympiastadion on Sunday, July 14 2024.

Over the years, athletes of all ages have participated in the European Championships. The youngest ever player to take the field is Poland’s Kacper Kozlowski who played against Spain at Euro 2020 at the age of 17 years 246 days.

England’s Jude Bellingham was the second youngest at 17 years and 329 days when he played for the Three Lions against Croatia in Euro 2020.

Hungary goalkeeper Gabor Kiraly, also known as the ‘Pyjama Man’ is the oldest player to make an appearance in the Euros. At 40 years and 86 days, the keeper faced Belgium in the Round of 16 of Euro 2016 where the team lost 0-4.

Lothar Mattheus of Germany is the oldest outfield player in tournament history at the age of 39 years and 91 days. The former Bayern Munich man played his last game in the championships against Portugal at Euro 2000, also marking his 150th international cap on the day.

Oldest players at the European Championships
Oldest Player - Gabor Kiraly (40 years and 86 days) - Hungary
Oldest outfield player - Lothar Matthäus (39 years and 91 days) - Germany
Oldest Scorer - Ivica Vastic (38 years and 257 days) - Austria
Oldest player at Euro 2024 - Pepe (Portugal)
Youngest players at the European Championships
Youngest Player - Kacper Kozlowski (17 years and 246 days) - Poland
Youngest Scorer - Johan Vonlanthen (18 years and 141 days) - Switzerland
Youngest Player at Euro 2024 - Lamine Yamal (Spain)

