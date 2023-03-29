Football

Euro 2024 qualifier: Croatia beat Turkey thanks to Kovacic double

Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic’s double secured a 2-0 win away to Turkey in the Euro 2024 qualifier on Tuesday as it leapfrogged the hosts and moved up to second spot in Group D.

Reuters
29 March, 2023 11:08 IST
Croatia’s Mateo Kovacic celebrates after the match.

Croatia’s Mateo Kovacic celebrates after the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Wales, who beat Latvia 1-0, lead the group on four points on goal difference from Croatia with Turkey third with three.

Kovacic left Turkey goalkeeper Mert Gunok motionless when he scored from close range in the 20th minute following a failed attempt by the defence to clear the ball.

Kovacic scored again just before halftime as he tapped home a rebound after Gunok saved Mario Pasalic’s effort.

Despite creating better chances early on, Turkey was kept out by Dominik Livakovic who made some exceptional saves.

In another blow for the hosts, Turkey captain Hakan Calhanoglu had to come off in the 36th minute due to an injury.

Turkey, who reached the Euro 2008 semifinals, are looking to qualify again after a disappointing performance at Euro 2020 when it lost all three games and scored one goal.

