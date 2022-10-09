Reigning champion Italy was drawn on Sunday to face England, the team it beat in the final at Wembley last year, and Ukraine in qualifying for the 2024 European Championship.

Euro 2024, hosted by Germany, will be Italy’s chance to regain some pride after it failed to qualify for the World Cup which kicks off in Qatar in six weeks’ time.

France, which will defend its world title in Qatar, was drawn to face the Netherlands and the Republic of Ireland in Group B while Spain’s opponents in Group A will include Scotland and Erling Haaland’s Norway.

Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo go into a Group J including Bosnia-Herzegovina and Iceland.

Croatia, the losing World Cup finalist in 2018, is in Group D with World Cup qualifier Wales as well as Turkey.

Denmark, another team going to Qatar, have Finland, Slovenia and Northern Ireland among the teams in its Group H.

Russia is excluded from the competition because of its invasion of Ukraine.

As host, three-time European champion Germany qualify automatically.

The Euro 2024 finals will be played in 10 German cities from June 14 to July 14.