Euro 2024: Who is the player with pink hair playing in Spain vs Germany quarterfinal?

Germany’s Robert Andrich was subbed in at half-time in its clash against Spain in the Euro 2024 quarterfinal and all eyes are on his new pink hair.

Coming off a spectacular invincible season with Bayer Leverkusen, Andrich started all of Germany’s games in the tournament so far, playing 246 minutes for his side.

However, the 29-year-old is one yellow card away from being suspended for the semifinal if Germany advances, after getting booked in its opening match against Scotland.

The Bayer Leverkusen player was replaced by Emre Can in the starting 11 but he is now on the field.