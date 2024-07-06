Euro 2024: Who is the referee and VAR for the England vs Switzerland quarterfinal match?

Gareth Southgate’s England take on in-form Switzerland in the quarterfinal of Euro 2024 on Saturday at the Duesseldorf Arena, and the Swiss underlined their credentials by beating defending champions Italy in the last 16.

Daniele Orsato will be the main referee in charge of the game and will be joined by Ciro Carbone and Alessandro Giallatini as the assistant referees.

Massimiliano Irrati is set to be the VAR official.

FULL LIST OF MATCH OFFICIALS FOR ENGLAND vs SWITZERLAND