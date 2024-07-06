MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Euro 2024: Who is the referee and VAR for the England vs Switzerland quarterfinal match?

Take a look at the full list of match officials for the Euro 2024 quarterfinal match between England and Switzerland.

Published : Jul 06, 2024 11:32 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Italian referee Daniele Orsato.
Italian referee Daniele Orsato. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Italian referee Daniele Orsato. | Photo Credit: AFP

Gareth Southgate’s England take on in-form Switzerland in the quarterfinal of Euro 2024 on Saturday at the Duesseldorf Arena, and the Swiss underlined their credentials by beating defending champions Italy in the last 16.

Daniele Orsato will be the main referee in charge of the game and will be joined by Ciro Carbone and Alessandro Giallatini as the assistant referees.

Massimiliano Irrati is set to be the VAR official.

FULL LIST OF MATCH OFFICIALS FOR ENGLAND vs SWITZERLAND

Referee: Daniele Orsato (ITA)
Assistant Referees: Ciro Carbone (ITA), Alessandro Giallatini (ITA)
Video Assistant Referee: Massimiliano Irrati (ITA)
Assistant Video Assistant Referees: Paolo Valeri (ITA), Bastian Dankert (GER)
Fourth official: Daniel Siebert (GER)

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024: Who is the referee and VAR for the England vs Switzerland quarterfinal match?
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND-W vs SA-W: Made some errors as a bowling unit, says Radha Yadav on 1st T20I loss
    PTI
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Harmeet Desai living his dream at the zenith of sport
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. EURO 2024 quarterfinal: What are the matches in the European Championship today, July 6?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Canada Open 2024: Rajawat stuns world No. 4 Anders Antonsen to reach semis
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Euro 2024: Who is the referee and VAR for the England vs Switzerland quarterfinal match?
    Team Sportstar
  2. England vs Switzerland, Euro 2024: Predicted lineups; Team news ahead of ENG v SUI quarterfinal match
    Team Sportstar
  3. England vs Switzerland, Euro 2024 quarterfinal: All-time head-to-head record ahead of ENG v SUI clash
    Team Sportstar
  4. England vs Switzerland LIVE streaming info, Euro 2024 quarterfinal: When, where to watch Bellingham play? Match preview
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: No split loyalties for Turkey’s Kadioglu despite Dutch connection
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024: Who is the referee and VAR for the England vs Switzerland quarterfinal match?
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND-W vs SA-W: Made some errors as a bowling unit, says Radha Yadav on 1st T20I loss
    PTI
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Harmeet Desai living his dream at the zenith of sport
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. EURO 2024 quarterfinal: What are the matches in the European Championship today, July 6?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Canada Open 2024: Rajawat stuns world No. 4 Anders Antonsen to reach semis
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment