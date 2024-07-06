MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: Why is Xherdan Shaqiri not starting in England vs Switzerland quarterfinal?

Swiss midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri is not starting in the Euro 2024 quarterfinal clash for Switzerland against England at the Dusseldorf Arena.

Published : Jul 06, 2024 20:57 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Switzerland’s Xherdan Shaqiri.
Switzerland’s Xherdan Shaqiri. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Switzerland’s Xherdan Shaqiri. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Chicago Fire FC midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri is not starting in the Euro 2024 quarterfinal clash for Switzerland against England at the Dusseldorf Arena.

The 32-year-old former Bayern Munich and Liverpool player has only started one match in the Euro 2024 group stage in which he scored a stunning goal.

He has been on of the most effective player for his country in major tournaments. He has made 132 international appearances for his country, scoring 32 goals in them.

Since his move to the Major League Soccer (MLS), the midfielder has been struggling with his match fitness. Swiss coach Murat Yakin uses his as a impact substitute in the second half.

England vs Switzerland: Head-to-head record

Matches: 31

England wins: 22

Draws: 6

Switzerland wins: 3

Euro 2024 /

Italy /

Switzerland /

Xherdan Shaqiri

