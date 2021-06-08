Injury forces Van de Beek out of Euro, huge blow for Netherlands

Midfielder Donny van de Beek was forced to pull out of the Netherlands squad for the upcoming European Championship because of injury, the Dutch football association KNVB said on Tuesday.

No details were given about the injury but the KNVB said examinations had concluded that he would not be fit in time to play in the tournament, which kicks off at the weekend.

The Netherlands will meet Ukraine in its opening Group C Euro 2020 match in Amsterdam on Sunday.

The 24-year-old Van de Beek, who has 19 international caps, had trained separately from the rest of the squad on Monday, along with Matthijs de Ligt. The defender has a groin injury and sat out Sunday's friendly win over Georgia in the last warm-up for the Dutch.

The KNVB said coach Frank de Boer would not be calling up a replacement for Van de Beek, even though the Dutch are entitled to replace him before their first game.