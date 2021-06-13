Euro 2020 Euro 2020 Euro 2020: Two players in Belgium vs Russia fixture come off after head clash In a day that had fans, players and officials on edge after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed mid game, two more players from the following fixtures needed to be substituted after colliding. AP 13 June, 2021 01:32 IST Timothy Castagne was the first to come off the field, with the collission leaving him with a huge lump on the right side of his face. - GETTY IMAGES AP 13 June, 2021 01:32 IST Two players in the European Championship match between Belgium and Russia have been substituted after their heads clashed while jumping for the ball.Belgium wing back Timothy Castagne was the first to come off the field after the incident with Russia midfielder Daler Kuzyaev in the 24th minute and had a huge lump on the right side of his face.As it happened: Euro 2020 Live score, updates, streaming: Belgium takes 2-0 lead over Russia, Lukaku dedicates goal to Eriksen Kuzyaev eventually came off in the 30th. He was replaced by Denis Cheryshev. Visit our Euro 2020 microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :