Euro 2020: Two players in Belgium vs Russia fixture come off after head clash

Two players in the European Championship match between Belgium and Russia have been substituted after their heads clashed while jumping for the ball.

Belgium wing back Timothy Castagne was the first to come off the field after the incident with Russia midfielder Daler Kuzyaev in the 24th minute and had a huge lump on the right side of his face.



Kuzyaev eventually came off in the 30th. He was replaced by Denis Cheryshev.