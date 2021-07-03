Euro 2020 Euro 2020 EURO 2020: Denmark moves into semifinals with 2-1 win over Czech Republic First half goals from Thomas Delaney and Kasper Dolberg helped the Danes progress into the semis. Reuters Baku 03 July, 2021 23:28 IST Denmark players celebrate after scoring the second goal on Saturday. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters Baku 03 July, 2021 23:28 IST Denmark beat the Czech Republic 2-1 in a nervy European Championship quarterfinal on Saturday to reach the semis for the first time since it won the continental title in 1992.Denmark opened the scoring in the fifth minute when Thomas Delaney scored with a downward header from a corner kick and the Danes doubled the lead just before halftime when Kasper Dolberg fired home from an inch-perfect cross from Joakim Maehle.As it happenedCzech striker Patrik Schick struck four minutes after the restart, guiding a Vladimir Coufal cross into the bottom corner for his fifth goal of the tournament to go level with Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo at the top of the scoring charts.The Czechs were in the ascendancy in the second half but Denmark held on for the win and a semifinal date at Wembley where Kasper Hjulmand's side will play either Ukraine or England -- who play later on Saturday in the last quarterfinal in Rome. Visit our Euro 2020 microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :