Euro 2020: Fans can enter Wembley with double COVID vaccine proof, says UEFA UK-based supporters attending EURO 2020 group games at Wembley can be admitted with proof of a second COVID-19 vaccine dose more than two weeks before the match. Reuters 08 June, 2021 22:23 IST Ticket holders from outside UK must show evidence of a negative Lateral Flow Test (LFT) taken within 48 hours before gates open. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 08 June, 2021 22:23 IST UK-based supporters attending European Championship group games at Wembley can be admitted with proof of a second COVID-19 vaccine dose more than two weeks before the match, European football's governing body UEFA said on Tuesday.The announcement offers an alternative to the existing requirement of a negative COVID-19 test.READ: England players are 'role models', Southgate says as kneeling row simmers However, other ticket holders from elsewhere must still show evidence of a negative Lateral Flow Test (LFT) taken within 48 hours before gates open, UEFA said on its website.The requirements are for fans aged 11 or older.ALSO READ: England defender White stunned by 'mind-blowing' Euro call-up England starts its campaign against Croatia in the Group D opener on Sunday before it faces Scotland on June 18 and the Czech Republic on June 22, with Wembley holding 22,500 fans for the group stage games.