France cannot be dependent on Benzema, warns Lloris

France cannot become dependent on the returning Karim Benzema if it is to become European champions three years after winning the World Cup, captain Hugo Lloris said on Tuesday.

Benzema was a called-up in the squad for Euro 2020 after a hiatus of more than five years following a row with coach Didier Deschamps.

While Benzema has blossomed into one of the world's top forwards, Les Bleus must keep its balance as it faces Wales in a friendly warm-up in Nice on Wednesday.

"Everyone has to adapt and everyone, not just one player, must be at their best," Lloris, 34, told a news conference on Tuesday.

Deschamps, who is set to name Benzema, Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe in the starting line-up, agreed.

"Our performance will also depend on what everyone brings. The midfielders, the full backs. I don't want to dissociate the three forwards from the rest of the team," the coach said.

France was drawn against Germany, Hungary and European champions Portugal in Group F.