WATCH: Euro 2020- Fernando Santos explains his team's tactics after Germany defeat

It was tipped to be one of Euro 2020s most exciting and competitive fixture and Portugal versus Germany did not disappoint.

While neutrals enjoyed a six-goal thriller, it was not that pleasant for Portugal fans, who watched their team get decimated by a well-oiled Germany on Saturday.

Despite taking the lead through captain Cristiano Ronaldo in the first half after a well-worked counter-attack, the defending champion could not hold on to its momentum and ultimately lost 4-2 to Germany.

Portugal coach Fernando Santos, who is looking to lead his team to a second successive Euro, said in the post-match press conference that his team followed the strategy from the first half and "tried to do well" but could not stop Germany despite making tweaks in his team's approach in the second half.