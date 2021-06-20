Euro 2020 Euro 2020 WATCH: Euro 2020- Fernando Santos explains his team's tactics after Germany defeat Portugal scored the first goal of the match but the defending champion could not hold on to its momentum and succumbed to an ultimate 4-2 defeat to Germany. Team Sportstar 20 June, 2021 18:48 IST Fernando Santos reacts during Portugal's Euro 2020 Group F match against Germany at the Football Arena Munich in Germany. - REUTERS Team Sportstar 20 June, 2021 18:48 IST It was tipped to be one of Euro 2020s most exciting and competitive fixture and Portugal versus Germany did not disappoint.While neutrals enjoyed a six-goal thriller, it was not that pleasant for Portugal fans, who watched their team get decimated by a well-oiled Germany on Saturday. Despite taking the lead through captain Cristiano Ronaldo in the first half after a well-worked counter-attack, the defending champion could not hold on to its momentum and ultimately lost 4-2 to Germany. Portugal coach Fernando Santos, who is looking to lead his team to a second successive Euro, said in the post-match press conference that his team followed the strategy from the first half and "tried to do well" but could not stop Germany despite making tweaks in his team's approach in the second half. Visit our Euro 2020 microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :