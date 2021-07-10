Euro 2020 Euro 2020 Hungary to play games without fans for discriminatory fan behaviour The incidents occurred during Hungary's Euro 2020 group stage matches against Portugal, France and Germany, all hosted at the Puskas Arena. Reuters 10 July, 2021 04:22 IST UEFA has also ordered the Hungarian Football Federation to display a banner with the wording "Equal Game" during its upcoming matches without spectators in the stadium. - Getty Images Reuters 10 July, 2021 04:22 IST Hungary has been ordered to play its next two games behind closed doors after it was sanctioned for discriminatory behaviour by fans during European Championship (Euro 2020) matches in Budapest, European football's governing body UEFA said on Friday.The incidents occurred during Hungary's group stage matches against Portugal, France and Germany, all hosted at the Puskas Arena.UEFA has punished the Hungarian Football Federation to play its next three UEFA competition matches behind closed doors, the third of which is being suspended for a probationary period of two years.READ: Euro 2020: UEFA probes discrimination during Germany v Hungary game The national federation was also fined 100,000 euros ($118,670.00) for the discriminatory behaviour of its supporters, which included fans displaying banners with "Anti-LGBTQ" on them - the Hungarian abbreviation for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer.UEFA has also ordered the Hungarian Football Federation to display a banner with the wording "Equal Game" during its upcoming matches without spectators in the stadium. Visit our Euro 2020 microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :