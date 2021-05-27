Euro 2020: Italy coach Mancini hopeful injured Verratti will be available

Italy coach Roberto Mancini is optimistic that injured PSG midfielder Marco Verratti will be available for Euro 2020, but warned that Inter Milan's Stefano Sensi could miss out.

Both players were named in Mancini’s 33-man preliminary squad for the tournament before sustaining late-season injuries.

PSG said on May 11 that Verratti was expected to be out for four to six weeks with a knee problem, before Sensi picked up a thigh injury in Inter’s final game of the Serie A season on Sunday.

AS Roma’s Lorenzo Pellegrini also sustained a thigh problem late in the league season, but is making good progress.

“The medical staff are treating those with injuries. Pellegrini is improving day-by-day, Verratti is recovering quicker than expected and we will evaluate Sensi's condition over the coming days,” Mancini said at a news conference.

"I believe Verratti can make it, he has progressed massively in the past fortnight. Sensi worries me a bit.

“These days of training are important to allow us to judge the players’ physical condition. We will hope to take the best 26 players to the Euros, and especially those who are fit and in form."

Italy faces San Marino in a friendly on Friday and Mancini revealed an experimental starting lineup for the Azzurri's final game before his 26-man squad is named.

“The team for tomorrow will be: Alessio Cragno, Rafael Toloi, Gianluca Mancini, Gian Marco Ferrari, Cristiano Biraghi, Bryan Cristante, Matteo Pessina, Gaetano Castrovilli, Federico Bernardeschi, Moise Kean, Vincenzo Grifo,” Mancini said.

“Giacomo Raspadori has partly trained with us for a couple of days, we just need to decide whether he is better suited to the Under-21s or our squad. I think he has a fantastic future.

“Tomorrow's friendly is a chance to work hard on our core ideas and take a closer look at some of the players."

The Azzurri face the Czech Republic on June 4 in their final warm-up game before welcoming Turkey to Rome’s Stadio Olimpico for the opening game of Euro 2020 on June 11.

Italy will also face Switzerland and Wales on home turf in Group A and captain Giorgio Chiellini is eyeing a place in the Wembley final as they make their first major tournament appearance since Euro 2016.

"I come here with great enthusiasm for what will likely be my last tournament with the national team," said the Juventus defender.

"We have what it takes to do well. The other teams are very strong and we respect them. Every game will be difficult, but it is natural that we are going there to win.

"We can go far in the competition, we can get to Wembley. During EURO 2020, we must play with enthusiasm, whilst being carefree and a little bit mad."