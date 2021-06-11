Euro 2020 Euro 2020 Euro 2020: De Bruyne to miss Belgium's opener against Russia De Bruyne fractured his eye socket and nose in the Champions League final and had minor surgery last week, only joining up with his Belgian team mates on Monday. Reuters BRUSSELS 11 June, 2021 17:09 IST The midfielder did not travel with the rest of the squad to Russia. - Angelo Blankespoor/Soccrates/Getty Images Reuters BRUSSELS 11 June, 2021 17:09 IST Kevin de Bruyne will miss Belgium's first European Championship match against Russia on Saturday, the Belgian team confirmed on Friday.De Bruyne fractured his eye socket and nose in the Champions League final and had minor surgery last week, only joining up with his Belgian team mates on Monday. ALSO READ | Hoping for another title at Euro 2020, Denmark faces Finland Midfielder Axel Witsel is also recovering from an Achilles tendon injury."Axel Witsel and Kevin De Bruyne did not travel to Russia. They stayed in (the Belgian training camp) Tubize to continue their recovery," the Belgian Red Devils Twitter account said. Visit our Euro 2020 microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :