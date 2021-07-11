Euro 2020 Euro 2020 Euro 2020: Trippier set for England start in final against Italy - reports Trippier's inclusion could mean a change in formation for England in the summit clash at Wembley. Reuters 11 July, 2021 20:47 IST Trippier could feature in the England XI, in place of Bukayo Saka. - AP Reuters 11 July, 2021 20:47 IST Defender Kieran Trippier is set to return to England's starting line-up for Sunday's European Championship final against Italy at Wembley, according to British media reports.Trippier's inclusion will be at the expense of Bukayo Saka, who played as a right winger against Denmark in the semifinal, and Trippier's inclusion a change in formation for England, with manager Gareth Southgate switching to a back three.Midfielder Phil Foden missed England's final training session and is a doubt for the Sunday's showpiece, Southgate said on Saturday.England are looking to win their first major trophy since the World Cup in 1996.England's predicted XI to face Italy: Jordan Pickford, Luke Shaw, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Kieran Trippier, Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips, Mason Mount, Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling Visit our Euro 2020 microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :