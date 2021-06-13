Euro 2020 Euro 2020 Euro 2020: Gregoritsch, Arnautovic strike late as Austria sinks North Macedonia The 3-1 victory was Austria's first in a major tournament since the 1990 World Cup. Reuters BUCHAREST 13 June, 2021 23:42 IST Austrian players celebrate after scoring the third goal against North Macedonia on Sunday. - AP Reuters BUCHAREST 13 June, 2021 23:42 IST Late goals from substitutes Michael Gregoritsch and Marko Arnautovic gave Austria a convincing 3-1 victory over European Championship debutants North Macedonia in an entertaining opening Group C clash on Sunday.Gregoritsch prodded home David Alaba's cross in the 78th minute before Arnautovic struck in the 89th, as Austria earned a first win at the Euros at their seventh attempt and its first victory at a major tournament since the 1990 World Cup. Euro 2020, Highlights: Austria vs North Macedonia: Austria beats North Macedonia 3-1 in Group C opener Stefan Lainer put Austria ahead with an acrobatic effort in the 18th minute when he latched on to Marcel Sabitzer's cross-field pass at the back post, leaping into the air to beat keeper Stole Dimitrievski from a tight angle.North Macedonia captain Goran Pandev equalised 10 minutes later to bag his team's first-ever goal at a major tournament after capitalising on a mix-up in the Austrian defence, but it was not to be for the tournament's lowest-ranked team.Austria resumes its campaign against Netherlands in Amsterdam on Thursday, while North Macedonia stays in Bucharest to face Ukraine. Visit our Euro 2020 microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :