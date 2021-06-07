Euro 2020: Spain calls up four players to train after Busquets tests positive for COVID-19

In anticipation of the possible consequences after Sergio Busquets' coronavirus positive test, Spain has decided to incorporate four players to complete training during the next few days under Luis Enrique's orders within a parallel bubble.

Rodrigo Moreno (Leeds United), Pablo Fornals (West Ham United), Carlos Soler (Valencia CF) and Brais Mendez (RC Celta) will join the sessions in Las Rozas on Tuesday.

Spain captain Sergio Busquets tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, eight days before its first match at Euro 2020. The rest of the squad had tested negative but Busquets and his contacts would remain isolated.

Spain's friendly against Lithuania will now be played by its under-21 squad, with the federation offering refunds to those who had bought tickets and did not want to go and discounts to those who still wanted to attend.

"Once the warm-up game against Lithuania is over, a small group of footballers yet to be confirmed will join the training sessions of the senior team. They will train at different times and will not mix in any case with the summoned," said an RFEF statement.

Despite the option of naming a 26-man squad for the tournament, Spain coach Enrique had named only a 24-man roster.

The players invited to the training sessions will remain outside the Ciudad del Futbol bubble and will go to Las Rozas after having passed the relevant daily tests before their arrival and during their stay.

Spain begin its Euro 2020 campaign against Sweden in Seville on June 14 before playing Group E fixtures against Poland on June 19 and Slovakia four days later.