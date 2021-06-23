Euro 2020 UEFA Euro 2020 LIVE score Germany vs Hungary: Havertz's Germany takes on Hungary in Munich amid 'rainbow' controversy Euro 2021: Follow the LIVE score of the EURO 2020 Group F game between Germany and Hungary at the Allianz Arena. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 23 June, 2021 22:50 IST Munich's request to light up the Allianz Arena in rainbow colours for the Hungary match has been turned down by UEFA. - Pool via Reuters Team Sportstar Last Updated: 23 June, 2021 22:50 IST Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the EURO 2020 Group F game between Germany and Hungary at the Allianz Arena.Get a Sportstar membership to access exclusive content and latest issues of our eMagazine. CLICK HEREHere are Germany and Hungary's complete Euro 2020 squads -GERMANYGoalkeepers: Manuel Neuer, Bernd Leno, Kevin TrappDefenders: Emre Can, Matthias Ginter, Robin Gosens, Christian Gunter, Marcel Halstenberg, Mats Hummels, Lukas Klostermann, Robin Koch, Antonio Rudiger, Niklas SuleMidfielders: Serge Gnabry, Leon Goretzka, Ilkay Gundogan, Jonas Hofmann, Joshua Kimmich, Toni Kroos, Jamal Musiala, Florian Neuhaus, Leroy SaneForwards: Kai Havertz, Thomas Muller, Kevin Volland, Timo Werner HungaryGoalkeepers: Adam Bogdan, Denes Dibusz, Peter GulacsiDefenders: Bendeguz Bolla, Endre Botka, Attila Fiola, Akos Kecskes, Adam Lang, Gergo Lovrencsics, Loic Négo, Willi Orban, Attila SzalaiMidfielders: Tamas Cseri, Daniel Gazdag, Laszlo Kleinheisler, Adam Nagy, Andras Schafer, David Siger, Kevin Varga, Roland VargaForwards: Janos Hahn, Filip Holender, Nemanja Nikolic, Roland Sallai, Szabolcs Schon, Adam Szalai Watch UEFA EURO 2020 LIVE on Sony Ten 2 (English) and Sony Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels from June 12.