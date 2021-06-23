Euro 2020

UEFA Euro 2020 LIVE score Germany vs Hungary: Havertz's Germany takes on Hungary in Munich amid 'rainbow' controversy

Euro 2021: Follow the LIVE score of the EURO 2020 Group F game between Germany and Hungary at the Allianz Arena.

Last Updated: 23 June, 2021 22:50 IST

Munich's request to light up the Allianz Arena in rainbow colours for the Hungary match has been turned down by UEFA.   -  Pool via Reuters

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the EURO 2020 Group F game between Germany and Hungary at the Allianz Arena.

Here are Germany and Hungary's complete Euro 2020 squads -

GERMANY

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer, Bernd Leno, Kevin Trapp

Defenders: Emre Can, Matthias Ginter, ﻿Robin Gosens, Christian Gunter, Marcel Halstenberg, Mats Hummels, Lukas Klostermann, Robin Koch, Antonio Rudiger, Niklas Sule

Midfielders: Serge Gnabry, Leon Goretzka, ﻿Ilkay Gundogan, Jonas Hofmann, Joshua Kimmich, ﻿Toni Kroos, ﻿﻿Jamal Musiala, ﻿﻿﻿Florian Neuhaus, Leroy Sane

Forwards: Kai Havertz, Thomas Muller,﻿ Kevin Volland, Timo Werner

 

Hungary

Goalkeepers: Adam Bogdan, Denes Dibusz, ﻿Peter Gulacsi

Defenders: Bendeguz Bolla, Endre Botka, Attila Fiola, ﻿﻿Akos Kecskes, Adam Lang, ﻿Gergo Lovrencsics, ﻿﻿﻿Loic Négo, Willi Orban, Attila Szalai

Midfielders: Tamas Cseri, ﻿Daniel Gazdag, Laszlo Kleinheisler, Adam Nagy, ﻿﻿﻿Andras Schafer, ﻿David Siger, Kevin Varga, Roland Varga

Forwards: ﻿﻿﻿Janos Hahn, Filip Holender, Nemanja Nikolic, Roland Sallai, ﻿Szabolcs Schon, ﻿Adam Szalai

 

