UEFA Euro 2020 LIVE score Germany vs Hungary: Havertz's Germany takes on Hungary in Munich amid 'rainbow' controversy

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the EURO 2020 Group F game between Germany and Hungary at the Allianz Arena.

Here are Germany and Hungary's complete Euro 2020 squads -

GERMANY Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer, Bernd Leno, Kevin Trapp Defenders: Emre Can, Matthias Ginter, ﻿Robin Gosens, Christian Gunter, Marcel Halstenberg, Mats Hummels, Lukas Klostermann, Robin Koch, Antonio Rudiger, Niklas Sule Midfielders: Serge Gnabry, Leon Goretzka, ﻿Ilkay Gundogan, Jonas Hofmann, Joshua Kimmich, ﻿Toni Kroos, ﻿﻿Jamal Musiala, ﻿﻿﻿Florian Neuhaus, Leroy Sane Forwards: Kai Havertz, Thomas Muller,﻿ Kevin Volland, Timo Werner

Hungary Goalkeepers: Adam Bogdan, Denes Dibusz, ﻿Peter Gulacsi Defenders: Bendeguz Bolla, Endre Botka, Attila Fiola, ﻿﻿Akos Kecskes, Adam Lang, ﻿Gergo Lovrencsics, ﻿﻿﻿Loic Négo, Willi Orban, Attila Szalai Midfielders: Tamas Cseri, ﻿Daniel Gazdag, Laszlo Kleinheisler, Adam Nagy, ﻿﻿﻿Andras Schafer, ﻿David Siger, Kevin Varga, Roland Varga Forwards: ﻿﻿﻿Janos Hahn, Filip Holender, Nemanja Nikolic, Roland Sallai, ﻿Szabolcs Schon, ﻿Adam Szalai