North Macedonia's Pandev becomes second oldest Euro goalscorer

North Macedonia captain Goran Pandev became the second oldest goalscorer in European Championship history by netting his nation's first goal at a major tournament against Austria on Sunday.

Aged 37 years and 321 days, the Genoa forward benefited from a catalogue of errors in the Austrian defence to roll in a 28th-minute equaliser in his side's Euro 2020 opener in Bucharest after Stefan Lainer's goal for Austria.

Pandev is second only to Austrian Ivica Vastic on the all-time list, who netted against Poland in Euro 2008 aged 38 years and 257 days.

Pandev, a Champions League winner in 2010 with Inter Milan, is his country's all-time record scorer with 38 goals, 20 clear of his strike partner Aleksandar Trajkovski.