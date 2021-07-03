Euro 2020 Euro 2020, LIVE score updates: England vs Ukraine quarterfinal: In-form England faces Ukraine test in Rome Euro 2021: Follow Sportstar’s live updates as England takes on Ukraine in its quarterfinal match at Stadio Olimpico in Rome. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 03 July, 2021 22:31 IST In-form England will face a Ukraine side that is coming off an inspiring win over Sweden. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar Last Updated: 03 July, 2021 22:31 IST Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Euro 2020 quarterfinal between England and Ukraine from Stadio Olimpico in Rome. England is yet to concede in the tournament so far, but with the likes of Yarmalenko in the opposition, that could change on Saturday. Having overcome historic rival Germany in the last 16, facing Ukraine might seem like an easier proposition for England.Turns out, though, that Saturday’s quarterfinal match at the Stadio Olimpico might be England’s toughest test of the European Championship.That’s because it’s the only match of Euro 2020 that England will have to play away from the friendly confines of Wembley Stadium.Read more in the preview here: In-form England faces Ukraine at Stadio OlimpicoSquads: England: Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, Sam Johnstone, Jordan PickfordDefenders: Ben Chilwell, Conor Coady, Reece James, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, Ben WhiteMidfielders: Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan RiceForwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling, Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho, Phil Foden, Jack GrealishUkraine: Goalkeepers: Georgiy Bushchan, Andriy Pyatov, Anatolii TrubinDefenders: Oleksandr Karavaev, Serhiy Kryvtsov, Mykola Matviyenko, Vitaliy Mykolenko, Denys Popov, Eduard Sobol, Oleksandr Tymchyk, Illia Zabarnyi, Oleksandr ZinchenkoMidfielders: Roman Bezus, Yevhen Makarenko, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Marlos, Mykola Shaparenko, Taras Stepanenko, Heorhii Sudakov, Serhiy Sydorchuk, Viktor TsygankovForwards: Artem Dovbyk, Roman Yaremchuk, Andriy Yarmolenko, Oleksandr ZubkovWHERE TO WATCH UEFA EURO 2020 LIVE IN INDIA?Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) will telecast UEFA EURO 2020 in English, Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. Fans can watch the action unfold LIVE on SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY SIX and SONY TEN 4 channels. The matches are available for live streaming on SonyLIV and JioTV as well.