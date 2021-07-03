Euro 2020, LIVE score updates: England vs Ukraine quarterfinal: In-form England faces Ukraine test in Rome

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Euro 2020 quarterfinal between England and Ukraine from Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

England is yet to concede in the tournament so far, but with the likes of Yarmalenko in the opposition, that could change on Saturday.

Having overcome historic rival Germany in the last 16, facing Ukraine might seem like an easier proposition for England.

Turns out, though, that Saturday’s quarterfinal match at the Stadio Olimpico might be England’s toughest test of the European Championship.

That’s because it’s the only match of Euro 2020 that England will have to play away from the friendly confines of Wembley Stadium.

Read more in the preview here: In-form England faces Ukraine at Stadio Olimpico

Squads: England: Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, Sam Johnstone, Jordan Pickford

Defenders: Ben Chilwell, Conor Coady, Reece James, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, Ben White

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling, Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish

Ukraine: Goalkeepers: Georgiy Bushchan, Andriy Pyatov, Anatolii Trubin

Defenders: Oleksandr Karavaev, Serhiy Kryvtsov, Mykola Matviyenko, Vitaliy Mykolenko, Denys Popov, Eduard Sobol, Oleksandr Tymchyk, Illia Zabarnyi, Oleksandr Zinchenko

Midfielders: Roman Bezus, Yevhen Makarenko, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Marlos, Mykola Shaparenko, Taras Stepanenko, Heorhii Sudakov, Serhiy Sydorchuk, Viktor Tsygankov

Forwards: Artem Dovbyk, Roman Yaremchuk, Andriy Yarmolenko, Oleksandr Zubkov