Euro 2020 Euro 2020 Euro 2020: Russian players stand as Belgian players take the knee, booed by fans The kneeling players were booed by the crowds at the Gazprom Arena in St. Petersburg. AP St Petersburg (Russia) 13 June, 2021 00:45 IST Belgian players take a knee before their EURO 2020 fixture against Russia in St Petersburg. - AFP AP St Petersburg (Russia) 13 June, 2021 00:45 IST elgium’s players have been jeered by sections of the crowd at Saint Petersburg Stadium while taking a knee before the start of a European Championship match against Russia.Loud music was played while the gesture against racism was taking place but the boos were still audible. Russia’s players chose not to take a knee.(More to follow) Visit our Euro 2020 microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :