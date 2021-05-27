Home FAQs Euro 2020: Which countries have won the European Championship? Ahead of Euro 2020, glance through the winners and runners-up of the Euros since it began in 1960 Team Sportstar 27 May, 2021 20:07 IST Out of the 10 national teams to have won the Euros, only Germany, Spain and France have won it more than once. Team Sportstar 27 May, 2021 20:07 IST Out of the 15 editions of the European Championships, 10 national teams have won the title.Germany and Spain lead the count with three titles each. France is second with two titles. The Soviet Union, Netherland, Italy, Yugoslavia, Demark, Greece and Portugal have one title each.YearWinnerRunner-upPlayer of the tournament1960Soviet UnionYugoslaviaN.A1964SpainSoviet UnionN.A1968ItalyYugoslaviaN.A1972West GermanySoviet UnionN.A1976YugoslaviaWest GermanyN.A1980 (Expansion to 8 teams in the finals)West GermanyBelgiumN.A1984FranceSpainN.A1988NetherlandsSoviet UnionN.A1992DenmarkGermanyN.A1996 (Expanded to 16 teams)GermanyCzech RepublicMatthias Sammer2000FranceItalyZinedine Zidane2004GreecePortugalTheodoros Zagorakis2008SpainGermanyXavi2012SpainItalyAndres Iniesta2016PortugalFranceAntoine Griezmann Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.