FAQs

Euro 2020: Which countries have won the European Championship?

Ahead of Euro 2020, glance through the winners and runners-up of the Euros since it began in 1960

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
27 May, 2021 20:07 IST

Out of the 10 national teams to have won the Euros, only Germany, Spain and France have won it more than once.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
27 May, 2021 20:07 IST

Out of the 15 editions of the European Championships, 10 national teams have won the title.

Germany and Spain lead the count with three titles each. France is second with two titles. The Soviet Union, Netherland, Italy, Yugoslavia, Demark, Greece and Portugal have one title each.

YearWinnerRunner-upPlayer of the tournament
1960Soviet UnionYugoslaviaN.A
1964SpainSoviet UnionN.A
1968ItalyYugoslaviaN.A
1972West GermanySoviet UnionN.A
1976YugoslaviaWest GermanyN.A
1980 (Expansion to 8 teams in the finals)West GermanyBelgiumN.A
1984FranceSpainN.A
1988NetherlandsSoviet UnionN.A
1992DenmarkGermanyN.A
1996 (Expanded to 16 teams)GermanyCzech RepublicMatthias Sammer
2000FranceItalyZinedine Zidane
2004GreecePortugalTheodoros Zagorakis
2008SpainGermanyXavi
2012SpainItalyAndres Iniesta
2016PortugalFranceAntoine Griezmann