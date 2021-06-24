WATCH: Fernando Santos looks ahead to Belgium Euro 2020 challenge

After dropping to fourth for a while on the final matchday of the Euro 2020's group stage, Portugal managed to seal a round-of-16 spot with a 2-2 draw against France.

A similar result for Germany against Hungary helped it move above Portugal in the standings, thereby setting up a clash with England in the knockout stage.

Meanwhile, Portugal will take on Belgium in its last-16 fixture and the topper of the group of death (F) -- France -- will face Switzerland.

Portuguese manager Fernando Santos is confident of his team's chances in its next game as he backs captain Cristiano Ronaldo, who leads the Golden Boot charts with five goals, to inspire the side.