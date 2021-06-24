Euro 2020 Euro 2020 WATCH: Fernando Santos looks ahead to Belgium Euro 2020 challenge Portugal manager Fernando Santos gave his thoughts after his team booked a mouth-watering clash against top-ranked Belgium in the last-16 of Euro 2020. Team Sportstar 24 June, 2021 18:06 IST Manager Fernando Santos took over Portugal after the 2014 FIFA World Cup, leading the team to titles at Euro 2016 and the inaugural Nations League (File Photo). - Getty Images Team Sportstar 24 June, 2021 18:06 IST After dropping to fourth for a while on the final matchday of the Euro 2020's group stage, Portugal managed to seal a round-of-16 spot with a 2-2 draw against France. A similar result for Germany against Hungary helped it move above Portugal in the standings, thereby setting up a clash with England in the knockout stage. Meanwhile, Portugal will take on Belgium in its last-16 fixture and the topper of the group of death (F) -- France -- will face Switzerland. Portuguese manager Fernando Santos is confident of his team's chances in its next game as he backs captain Cristiano Ronaldo, who leads the Golden Boot charts with five goals, to inspire the side. Visit our Euro 2020 microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :