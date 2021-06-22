WATCH: Jadon Sancho's best moments at Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho hasn't featured in EURO 2020 so far. England manager has received criticism from several fans and critics for not starting Sancho during his side's opening two games.

The 21-year-old forward was cut from England's 23-man matchday squad against Croatia last week and completely unused in the stalemate with Scotland, when Southgate made just two substitutions.

Sancho has been a crucial cog for Dortmund in the Bundesliga and other club competitions during the last three seasons. Southgate has played him 19 times in international football, but only 10 of them have been starts. Seven England attackers have had more minutes than Sancho at the 2021 European Championships.

"We've got some explosive options and a lot of them are young players and experiencing a big tournament for the first time. Jadon is in that mix. He's trained well the last few days and of course we have got those options and those decisions to make," Southgate had said ahead of his side's game against the Czech Republic.