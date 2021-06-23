Dutch striker Luuk de Jong out of Euro 2020 after training ground injury

Netherlands striker Luuk de Jong has been forced to quit the European Championship after suffering a knee injury in training on Tuesday, the Dutch football association (KNVB) said.

The 30-year-old, who has made two brief substitute appearances at Euro 2020, was injured in a tackle with team-mate Cody Gakpo as the Dutch trained the day after beating North Macedonia in their last group game.

“The Sevilla striker, with 38 caps, injured the inner ligament of the knee and, as a result, can no longer play in this European Championship,” a KNVB statement said on Wednesday.

UEFA regulations do not allow a replacement at this stage of the tournament, except for injured goalkeepers, leaving the Dutch squad down to 24 as it prepares for its round-of-16 game in Budapest on Sunday.

It will meet one of the best third-placed finishers, which will be decided on Wednesday.