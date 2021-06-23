Euro 2020

Dutch striker Luuk de Jong out of Euro 2020 after training ground injury

Netherlands striker Luuk de Jong has been forced to quit the European Championship after suffering a knee injury in training.

Reuters
23 June, 2021 15:24 IST

Dutch striker Luuk de Jong. - REUTERS

Reuters
23 June, 2021 15:24 IST

Netherlands striker Luuk de Jong has been forced to quit the European Championship after suffering a knee injury in training on Tuesday, the Dutch football association (KNVB) said.

The 30-year-old, who has made two brief substitute appearances at Euro 2020, was injured in a tackle with team-mate Cody Gakpo as the Dutch trained the day after beating North Macedonia in their last group game.

ALSO READ - Croatia beats Scotland to book knockout spot

“The Sevilla striker, with 38 caps, injured the inner ligament of the knee and, as a result, can no longer play in this European Championship,” a KNVB statement said on Wednesday.

UEFA regulations do not allow a replacement at this stage of the tournament, except for injured goalkeepers, leaving the Dutch squad down to 24 as it prepares for its round-of-16 game in Budapest on Sunday.

It will meet one of the best third-placed finishers, which will be decided on Wednesday.

Visit our Euro 2020 microsite for more stories.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :