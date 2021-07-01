EURO 2020: De Bruyne, Hazard absent from Belgium training ahead of Italy clash

Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard were absent from Belgium's final training session on Thursday before their Euro 2020 quarterfinal against Italy.

Captain Hazard and midfielder De Bruyne hobbled off during Belgium's 1-0 last-16 win over Portugal last weekend.

De Bruyne is struggling with an ankle ligament injury, while Hazard has a hamstring problem. However, the Real Madrid forward did participate in part of training Wednesday, according to Belgian media.

On Monday, coach Roberto Martinez said both players were "50/50" to feature against Italy in Munich on Friday.

"Kevin and Eden probably won't get 100 per cent fit, but we will use every day to get them as fit as possible," he said.

Belgium is bidding to reach the semifinals for the first time since 1980 when they lost to West Germany in the final.