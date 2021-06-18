Eriksen released from hospital after 'successful' operation

Christian Eriksen was discharged from the hospital on Friday, nearly a week after collapsing on the field during a Euro 2020 match.

The Danish football federation wrote on Twitter that Eriksen has been through a successful operation. "Christian Eriksen has been through a successful operation and was today discharged from Rigshospitalet. Today he also visited the national team in Helsingor - and from there he will go home and spend time with his family," the post said.

The tweet quoted Eriksen as saying: "Thank you for the massive number of greetings - it has been incredible to see and feel. The operation went well, and I am doing well under the circumstances. It was really great to see the guys again after the fantastic game they played last night. No need to say, that I will be cheering on them on Monday against Russia."

The Danish football federation previously said that Eriksen will be fitted with an implantable device that can function as both a pacemaker and defibrillator.

The 29-year-old has been in the hospital since collapsing on the field during his team’s opening Euro 2020 match against Finland on Saturday. His heart stopped and he had to be resuscitated with a defibrillator.

A tribute was held for him during Denmark’s second game against Belgium on Thursday, when play stopped after 10 minutes for a minute’s applause in the stadium.

The Danish federation said Eriksen went to see the team Friday at its training base in Helsingor, outside Copenhagen, and would then go home to spend time with his family.

Denmark lost its first two games but still has a chance to advance to the round of 16 with a win over Russia in its final Group B game.