Eriksen stable, remains hospitalised

The Danish Football Association said on Sunday that Christian Eriksen is stable and continues to be hospitalised for further examination.

Eriksen had collapsed during Denmark's Euro 2020 game against Finland on Saturday and was taken to hospital after receiving CPR on the pitch.

"This morning we have spoken to Christian Eriksen, who has sent his greetings to his teammates. His condition is stable, and he continues to be hospitalised for further examination. The team and staff of the national team has received crisis assistance and will continue to be there for each other after yesterday's incident," the Danish Football Association said in a statement.

"We would like to thank everyone for the heartfelt greetings to Christian Eriksen from fans, players, the Royal Families from both Denmark and England, international associations, clubs etc. We encourage everyone to send their greetings to the Danish FA, where we will make sure they are all passed on to Christian and his family," it added.