Home Euro News Euro 2020: Arnautovic gets one-game suspension for goal celebration Austria forward Marko Arnautovic has been suspended from the team’s game against the Netherlands on Thursday for insulting a North Macedonian opponent. Reuters 16 June, 2021 18:13 IST Austria's Marko Arnautovic rnautovic appeared furious as he celebrated his late goal against North Macedonia, before captain David Alaba stepped in to restrain him. - Reuters Reuters 16 June, 2021 18:13 IST Austria will be without forward Marko Arnautovic for Thursday's Euro 2020 Group C match against the Netherlands after he was handed a one-match ban by UEFA.An investigation was opened by UEFA after Arnautovic's angry goal celebration in Austria's opening win over North Macedonia after coming on as a substitute on Sunday.RELATED| EURO 2020: UEFA to investigate Arnautovic's goal celebration v North Macedonia Arnautovic, who has Serbian background, apologised on Monday for his reaction towards North Macedonia fans but denied he had used racist language towards them. North Macedonia's football governing body (FFM) said Arnautovic's remarks were aimed at their player Gjanni Alioski, who has Albanian roots. The UEFA Appeals Body said on Wednesday it had suspended Arnautovic for one game for "insulting" another player.RELATED| Euro 2020: Ukraine, North Macedonia need points after losses Serbia does not recognise the independence of its former province Kosovo, while there is historic tension between Serbia and North Macedonia. Visit our Euro 2020 microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :